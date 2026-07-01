IShowSpeed performs 'World Cup (Champions)' at FIFA final closing ceremony
Entertainment
YouTube star IShowSpeed, the 21-year-old YouTube star, just had a huge moment: he performed his viral track "World Cup (Champions)" live at the FIFA World Cup final closing ceremony on July 19, 2026.
The stadium in New Jersey was packed with more than 82,000 fans, all hyped up before the big Spain vs. Argentina match.
IShowSpeed song exceeded 90 million views
Dropped on June 1, "World Cup (Champions)" blew up fast, hitting more than 90 million views in its first month. It got so popular that it became one of the tournament's most recognized tracks.
With more than 50 million subscribers and billions of views, IShowSpeed's passion for football and high-energy style have made him a favorite among young sports fans everywhere.