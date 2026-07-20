IShowSpeed's father took 12 hours bus to FIFA final
Entertainment
At the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, streamer IShowSpeed was in the spotlight during the closing ceremony, but it was his dad who truly won hearts.
After his flight got canceled by bad weather, Speed's father hopped on a bus for 12 hours just to make it to the stadium.
"I had to catch a bus, and I was on that bus for 12 hours. But I wasn't going to miss this," he shared, showing just how far he'd go for his son.
Fans moved by father and son
Fans were genuinely moved by this story, with the moment leading many to reflect on real support and family moments.
The father and son sitting together at the stadium turned into one of the day's most memorable highlights, reminding everyone that sometimes, it's these personal sacrifices that matter most.