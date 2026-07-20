IShowSpeed's father took 12 hours bus to FIFA final

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, streamer IShowSpeed was in the spotlight during the closing ceremony, but it was his dad who truly won hearts.

After his flight got canceled by bad weather, Speed's father hopped on a bus for 12 hours just to make it to the stadium.

"I had to catch a bus, and I was on that bus for 12 hours. But I wasn't going to miss this," he shared, showing just how far he'd go for his son.