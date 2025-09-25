Next Article
Ishwak Singh wraps up Prakash Jha's 'Janaadesh;' calls it learning
Entertainment
Ishwak Singh has officially wrapped up shooting for Janaadesh- The Broken Verdict, a political drama directed by National Award-winner Prakash Jha.
Calling the project a "beautiful journey," Singh posted photos from his last day on set, highlighting how much he learned and grew through the experience.
Singh's post ignites excitement for the film
Singh's heartfelt post—featuring a warm hug and blessings from Jha—sparked excitement among fans and colleagues, many sharing their eagerness for the film.
Janaadesh also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Pragati Srivastava, and Shekhar Suman.
Tusshar Kapoor's character is inspired by real people and true incidents, the film's release date is still under wraps but buzz is already building.