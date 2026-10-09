Islam again asks to plead guilty in Khan stabbing case
Entertainment
Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, is once again asking to plead guilty after stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai home in January 2025.
Islam was arrested just two days after the attack and had already tried to plead guilty this year, but the court turned it down.
Islam faces multiple charges, Khan discharged
Islam faces charges like robbery with a deadly weapon, grievous hurt, house trespass, and violating immigration rules.
The judge has now told jail officials to reach out to the Bangladeshi embassy so the accused can get in touch with it.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is recovering after surgery and has been discharged from the hospital.