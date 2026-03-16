Israel-Iran conflict: How Dubai is holding up, reveals Vivek Oberoi
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, currently filming Spirit in India, opened up about life in Dubai during the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.
He shared that, even with tensions nearby, Dubai's businesses and daily life are going strong.
'Global benchmark for how to keep things moving forward'
Oberoi credits Dubai's steady vibe to strong leadership and smart security.
He called the city a "global benchmark" for how to keep things moving forward, even when times get tough.
As he put it, Dubai is an example for the world of how to thrive even in adversity.