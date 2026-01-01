Israel-US strikes on Iran prompt reactions from Trump, Musk
The US and Israel carried out major military strikes on Iran overnight, hitting spots near the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
The move came after Iran refused to halt its nuclear program, despite long talks.
As news spread, several well-known figures jumped in to share their thoughts online.
Former president backs Biden's decision to attack Iran
Donald Trump doubled down on his stance, saying "They will never have a nuclear weapon."
Fitness pro Jillian Michaels called for prayers for both American soldiers and Iranian civilians caught up in the conflict.
Barstool Sports's Dave Portnoy backed the strikes, criticizing critics and calling Iran a "terror nation."
Meanwhile, Elon Musk suggested people tweak their social media feeds if they want less political drama in their timelines.