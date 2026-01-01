Israel-US strikes on Iran prompt reactions from Trump, Musk

Former president backs Biden's decision to attack Iran

Donald Trump doubled down on his stance, saying "They will never have a nuclear weapon."

Fitness pro Jillian Michaels called for prayers for both American soldiers and Iranian civilians caught up in the conflict.

Barstool Sports's Dave Portnoy backed the strikes, criticizing critics and calling Iran a "terror nation."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk suggested people tweak their social media feeds if they want less political drama in their timelines.