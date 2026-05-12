'It Ends...' star slams Blake Lively's birthing scene allegations

Adam Mondschein, who plays Dr. Dunbar in It Ends With Us, has hit back at Blake Lively 's allegations about an "uncomfortable" birthing scene. In an interview with Page Six, he said, "She's a producer. She inserted herself in every creative decision." "She came into the room as the most powerful person in the room. Nothing happened that she wasn't in charge of. Her voice is heard." "She is not a wilting flower. She is very confident and firm."

Dispute details Lively claimed she was nearly nude during the scene Lively had alleged in her lawsuit that Mondschein's casting as her OBGYN was "invasive and humiliating." She also claimed that she was "nearly nude" during the filming, which Mondschein denied. He said, "She's pretending to have a baby, but she's fully covered," adding that Lively wore a prosthetic, a hospital gown, and black shorts while filming. "There's nothing to see. Nothing to look at," he explained.

Role defense He felt her insinuations were insulting Mondschein, who has a master's in fine arts from UCLA and a tour with the Tony Award-winning Acting Company, took offense at Lively's implications that he was unqualified for his role. He said, "So hearing her description of, 'Oh, she's nude and she's so uncomfortable that I'm there in the scene,' and the insinuations were so insulting." "It's so counter to what I would say is reality that it's hard to even respond or think about."

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Filming details He also held a real baby off-screen Mondschein also shared that he spent most of the controversial scene holding a real baby off-screen, covered in raspberry jelly and cream cheese. He lifted the baby into frame during the delivery moment. "Even in the scene that you see that made it into the film, you see me smiling at a baby," he said. "I'm looking at a live baby. The cutest baby whose parents are there in the room with the crew that's there."

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