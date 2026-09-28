IT raids at locations linked to Rakul Preet, Vashu Bhagnani

The IT Department is reportedly investigating financial records and transactions related to overseas remittances allegedly made for film projects.

The raids are probing whether funds were diverted under the pretext of producing movies abroad, with agencies suspecting large-scale tax evasion and financial irregularities.

These raids cover premises linked to Bhagnani, Singh, Pooja Entertainment, and Panorama Studios.

The IT Department is yet to issue an official statement on the searches or the transactions under examination.