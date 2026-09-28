IT raids at locations linked to Rakul Preet, Vashu Bhagnani
What's the story
The Income Tax (IT) Department has reportedly raided multiple locations in Mumbai linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh, veteran filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios on Monday, September 28, 2026. The raids are part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering tied to film activities. According to TV9, around 12 places connected to these individuals and entities are currently being searched by the Mumbai IT department.
Investigation details
IT department probing overseas remittances
The IT Department is reportedly investigating financial records and transactions related to overseas remittances allegedly made for film projects.
The raids are probing whether funds were diverted under the pretext of producing movies abroad, with agencies suspecting large-scale tax evasion and financial irregularities.
These raids cover premises linked to Bhagnani, Singh, Pooja Entertainment, and Panorama Studios.
The IT Department is yet to issue an official statement on the searches or the transactions under examination.
Production details
More about Singh, Bhagnani, Panorama
A veteran Bollywood producer, Bhagnani is associated with Pooja Entertainment, while Singh is a prominent South and Bollywood actor.
She is married to Bhagnani's son, producer Jackky Bhagnani.
She will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana as Surpnakha. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Yash.
Meanwhile, Panorama Studios is involved in film production and distribution.
Its next project is Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion.