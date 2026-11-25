'It's A Meal': Urvashi Dholakia to host new dating show
What's the story
Balaji Telefilms is venturing into the world of matchmaking with its upcoming digital show, It's A Meal. Hosted by television actor Urvashi Dholakia, the series premieres on Balaji's official YouTube channel on December 19. The show promises to bring together singles from diverse backgrounds and personalities as they interact with each other in search of a romantic connection.
Show details
Participants and crew members
The show will feature well-known names from the TV industry, including Mannara Chopra, Aman Gandhi, Akanksha Chamola, and Nyrraa M Banerji.
The format of It's A Meal will revolve around conversations and relationships that develop when people meet for the first time.
The show has been conceptualized by Adhiksha Gupta and Mohammed Nagaman Lateef.
Participant insights
'What I find exciting about this show is...'
Chamola, one of the participants, said in a statement, "This show is sure to get people out of their comfort zones to find their favorite person."
"I believe every person has a different story, and sometimes all it takes is one conversation to discover a connection."
Banerji added, "What I find exciting about this show is that I'll get to meet people coming from different walks of life and see how things go with them."
Statement
'Our focus has always been on identifying evolving audience preferences'
Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and Group CFO of Balaji Telefilms, said, "At Balaji Telefilms, our focus has always been on identifying evolving audience preferences and translating them into engaging entertainment experiences."
Lateef, Head of Talent at Balaji Telefilms' talent division, Hoonur, added, "The idea behind It's A Meal was...to make the journey of finding a connection entertaining and engaging."