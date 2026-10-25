'Itlu Arjuna' postpones release to avoid 'Adarsha Kutumbam' clash
Entertainment
Telugu romantic entertainer Itlu Arjuna, starring Anish and Anaswara Rajan, has pushed back its release date from October 30.
The team decided to hold off so they wouldn't compete with Venkatesh's film, Adarsha Kutumbam.
They shared the update on X, thanking fans for their patience and promising a great theater experience soon.
'Itlu Arjuna' casts Anish with impairments
Directed by first-timer Mahesh Uppala, the film reportedly features Anish as a young man with speech and hearing impairments. S Thaman has composed the music.
Interestingly, another movie called Emo Emo Idi also postponed its release for the same reason. It's all about giving each film a fair shot at the box office in a super competitive Telugu movie scene.