'Itti Si Khushi' finale sees Touqeer Khan, Verma farewells
Entertainment
Itti Si Khushi, the much-loved TV show about Anvita and her heartfelt family journey, has wrapped up its final episode.
The series, starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Rajat Verma, was praised for its engaging story and strong performances.
As filming ended this week, the cast shared some truly emotional goodbyes and behind-the-scenes moments.
Touqeer Khan praises cast friendships
Sumbul called it "we had the best team here" on Instagram, while Sumbul said she made "I made the bestest friends here" during the show, showing just how close everyone became.
Premiering in August 2025, Itti Si Khushi leaves both fans and cast with plenty of cherished memories from its run.