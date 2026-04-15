'Michael': Jaafar, Antoine Fuqua get candid about legendary singer's impact
What's the story
Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of legendary pop star Michael Jackson, will portray his uncle in the upcoming biopic Michael. In a statement to Variety India, he said, "Michael would always say that he wanted his music to be universal, to be for everyone." The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and will be released in India on April 24, 2026.
Universal music
'He didn't want corporations to define...'
Jackson added, "That seems to have been his vision from the beginning, to bring people together through music." "He didn't want corporations to define what music you should listen to." He revealed, "He (Michael) fought hard for that and opened up new paths for all the artists to come."
Director's insight
'There will never be another Michael'
Fuqua also spoke about MJ's lasting impact on the music industry. He said, "What makes Michael singular was his ability to imagine. He saw beyond what most people see." "His voice, his dancing, the way he connected influenced so many artists today, but there will never be another Michael." Meanwhile, the singer's biopic also features Kat Graham, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller, among others.