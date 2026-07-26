Jaaferi returns as Manav in 'Dhamaal 4' with ₹145cr haul

To play Manav's childlike but sincere character, Jaaferi tweaked his voice, changed his posture, and picked standout costumes.

He credits his natural chemistry with Arshad Warsi (who plays his brother) to their real-life friendship: "By the time we worked together, we already had that camaraderie."

Jaaferi also shared how the Dhamaal series has gotten bigger with each film while keeping its signature comedy vibe.

He fondly remembered early days writing Maggi ads and being inspired by his father, legendary comedian Jagdeep.