Jaaferi returns as Manav in 'Dhamaal 4' with ₹145cr haul
Entertainment
Jaaved Jaaferi is back as Manav in Dhamaal 4, which hit theaters on June 10 and has already crossed ₹145 crore at the box office.
The comedy also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Mishra.
Jaaferi tweaks mannerisms, credits Warsi
To play Manav's childlike but sincere character, Jaaferi tweaked his voice, changed his posture, and picked standout costumes.
He credits his natural chemistry with Arshad Warsi (who plays his brother) to their real-life friendship: "By the time we worked together, we already had that camaraderie."
Jaaferi also shared how the Dhamaal series has gotten bigger with each film while keeping its signature comedy vibe.
He fondly remembered early days writing Maggi ads and being inspired by his father, legendary comedian Jagdeep.