'Bought my house': Jaaved Jaaferi recalls being highest-paid TV host
What's the story
Veteran actor and television host Jaaved Jaaferi recently returned to the small screen as a judge on India's Best Dancer Season 5 after a 12-year hiatus. In an interview with SCREEN, he reminisced about his early days in television, particularly his stint as a host on Channel V. He revealed that during this time, he was the highest-paid host on TV!
Earnings
My earnings helped me buy my house: Jaaferi
Jaaferi said, "I used to host, and back then I was actually the highest-paid host on TV for Channel V. I have mainly earned from TV. The house that I bought was from this earning." "Where would they pay you in films? They would rather say let go of the balance if the film didn't work."
Career progression
Journey from Channel V to 'India's Best Dancer'
Jaaferi also spoke about his journey from hosting shows on Channel V to becoming a judge on India's Best Dancer. He said, "When I came to Channel V, people saw the humor in me. It was never scripted, and people loved that in the industry, right from the Bachchan family, Mehmood Sahab, Dharam ji." "They used to call and praise me. It was very heartwarming. Then Boogie Woogie came."
Typecasting challenges
Typecasting in his career
Jaaferi also opened up about the typecasting he faced in his career. He said, "In the beginning, when I came in, I was looked at as a new guy who brought in a new kind of dancing." "After that, any role I did, there would be a Michael Jackson poster in my bedroom in the film. It was that in your face."
Career decision
When he turned down a big director's offer
Jaaferi also shared an incident where he turned down a big director's offer for a song. He said, "At the beginning...a big director had approached me for a song, and I didn't want to become an item boy." "If you are at the peak of stardom, like a Shah Rukh Khan or Salman, if they dance in a film, nobody will question them because they are established." Up next, Jaaferi will be seen in Dhamaal 4, releasing on July 10.