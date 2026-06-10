'Bought my house': Jaaved Jaaferi recalls being highest-paid TV host

Career decision

When he turned down a big director's offer

Jaaferi also shared an incident where he turned down a big director's offer for a song. He said, "At the beginning...a big director had approached me for a song, and I didn't want to become an item boy." "If you are at the peak of stardom, like a Shah Rukh Khan or Salman, if they dance in a film, nobody will question them because they are established." Up next, Jaaferi will be seen in Dhamaal 4, releasing on July 10.