'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia in relationship drama
Jab Khuli Kitaab just dropped its first look, giving us a peek at Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as an older couple facing some serious relationship drama.
When Gopal (Kapur) finds out that Anusuya (Kapadia) had an affair in their younger days while she is in a critical health condition, it shakes up their decades-long marriage and sparks talk of divorce—right when you'd think life would be calmer.
Visuals promise a mix of heartbreak and humor
The visuals hint at both chaos and hope, promising a story that mixes heartbreak with humor as the couple navigates forgiveness and rediscovery.
Directed by Saurabh Shukla—who adapted his own play—the film also features Aparshakti Khurana as a young lawyer, plus Mansi Parekh, Sameer Soni, and Nauheed Cyrusi.
Jab Khuli Kitaab streams on ZEE5 starting March 6.