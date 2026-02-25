'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia in relationship drama Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Jab Khuli Kitaab just dropped its first look, giving us a peek at Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as an older couple facing some serious relationship drama.

When Gopal (Kapur) finds out that Anusuya (Kapadia) had an affair in their younger days while she is in a critical health condition, it shakes up their decades-long marriage and sparks talk of divorce—right when you'd think life would be calmer.