'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia's film release date out
Entertainment
Get ready for Jab Khuli Kitaab, a Hindi rom-com drama directed by Saurabh Shukla, streaming on ZEE5 from March 6, 2026.
The story follows Gopal and Anusuya—played by Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia—a couple in their 70s whose marriage hits a twist after five decades when an old secret comes out.
The film is adapted from Shukla's own stage play.
Where to watch, cast, and crew
You can catch Jab Khuli Kitaab on ZEE5. Alongside the lead duo, the cast includes Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni, and Nauheed Cyrusi.
Fun fact: the movie was shot in scenic Ranikhet and even made it to the International Film Festival of India in 2024.