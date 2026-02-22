'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia's film release date out Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

Get ready for Jab Khuli Kitaab, a Hindi rom-com drama directed by Saurabh Shukla, streaming on ZEE5 from March 6, 2026.

The story follows Gopal and Anusuya—played by Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia—a couple in their 70s whose marriage hits a twist after five decades when an old secret comes out.

The film is adapted from Shukla's own stage play.