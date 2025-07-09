Next Article
Jack actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda plans comeback with Badass
Siddhu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for a comeback after his last film, "Jack," didn't quite hit the mark.
His new movie, "Badass," directed by Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Trivikram Srinivas and Naga Vamsi, dropped its first look on July 9, 2025.
The poster shows Siddhu in a sharp black shirt, hinting at a satirical comedy vibe.
Siddhu's 'Telusu Kada' set for October release
Badass is about to kick off production with a solid budget behind it. Siddhu's also got another film, Telusu Kada (directed by Neeraja Kona), lined up for an October 2025 release.
Meanwhile, Sitara Entertainments is busy with another project starring Suriya.
As filming starts in Hyderabad, expect more updates soon on the cast and story.