F1 movie achieves global box office success
Brad Pitt's new film, F1: The Movie, is off to a flying start—crossing $300 million globally in less than two weeks since its June 27 release.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and featuring a cast that includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, the movie has pulled in $112.7 million in the US and $188.5 million from international audiences.
'F1: The Movie' could be 1 of Pitt's biggest hits
This makes F1: The Movie Apple Studios's top earner ever, overtaking last year's Napoleon ($221.4 million).
It's now neck-and-neck with Jurassic World: Rebirth at the box office and could finish with up to $515 million total—making it one of Brad Pitt's biggest hits since World War Z.