F1 movie achieves global box office success Jul 09, 2025

Brad Pitt's new film, F1: The Movie, is off to a flying start—crossing $300 million globally in less than two weeks since its June 27 release.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and featuring a cast that includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, the movie has pulled in $112.7 million in the US and $188.5 million from international audiences.