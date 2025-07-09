Munawar Faruqui co-hosting new reality show
Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is stepping into hosting with "Pati Patni Aur Panga," a new reality show where celebrity couples take on quirky challenges that put their relationships to the test.
He'll be joined by Sonali Bendre, who's all set to share the "patni's perspective."
What's life without a little panga, says Faruqui
Faruqui says he wants to highlight those everyday couple moments—like kitchen fails or forgotten anniversaries—that everyone can relate to.
He shared, "What's life without a little panga?" and called working with Sonali Bendre inspiring.
The show promises plenty of light-hearted drama and real talk about love.
Reality show will feature these celebrity couples
The lineup includes popular pairs like Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani.