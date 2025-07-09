Next Article
Delhi High Court orders 'Udaipur Files's screening for petitioners
The Delhi High Court has asked for a private screening of the film "Udaipur Files" before deciding on a petition to ban its release.
The court acted after the film board said all objectionable scenes were removed.
The movie, based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, is under scrutiny.
Petitioners fear film could stir communal tension
Petitioners worry the film could stir up communal tension by portraying Muslim leaders and communities in a negative light, even after edits.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the movie's tone still risks fueling discord.
This case highlights how tough it can be to balance creative freedom with keeping public peace—something that matters to anyone who cares about free speech and social harmony.