Jackie Shroff hopes to team up with son Tiger on screen soon
Jackie Shroff says he's eager to finally share the screen with his son, Tiger Shroff.
"I want it to happen very soon. I hope someone will come up with a subject that will bring us both together," he told ANI.
Tiger's just as excited, telling his dad, "Daddy, we must work together. It will be fun."
What's the story so far?
Jackie and Tiger were both in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, but didn't get any scenes together—Jackie played the villain Omar Hafeez while Tiger was ACP Satya Bali.
The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.
What are they up to now?
Jackie was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025) alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for a new action film directed by Sachin Ravi and has Lag Ja Gale coming up with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani.