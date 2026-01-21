Jackie Shroff hopes to team up with son Tiger on screen soon Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Jackie Shroff says he's eager to finally share the screen with his son, Tiger Shroff.

"I want it to happen very soon. I hope someone will come up with a subject that will bring us both together," he told ANI.

Tiger's just as excited, telling his dad, "Daddy, we must work together. It will be fun."