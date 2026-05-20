'Kheti': Jackie Shroff to lead rural horror film 

Kheti promises a unique blend of horror with family dynamics, legacy, and hidden secrets. The film's first-look poster introduces us to its eerie visual world while keeping the main conflict under wraps. The rural setting seems to be an integral part of the film's identity and narrative structure.

Genre exploration

Film is likely to explore local folklore, traditions

In recent years, Indian horror has explored various styles and settings, with filmmakers delving into stories inspired by local cultures, folklore, and psychological themes. Kheti seems to follow this trend by setting its narrative in a rural environment and weaving emotional themes into genre storytelling. More details about the film's release plans and promotional material are expected to be announced later.