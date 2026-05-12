Jackson biopic 'Michael' earns $577.28 million now 2nd highest grossing biopic
Entertainment
The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just made history. It's now the second-highest-grossing biopic ever, earning $577.28 million worldwide since its April 24 release.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as MJ, the film follows his journey from Jackson 5 days to solo stardom.
'Michael' posts $314 million opening weekend
Michael didn't just win over fans. It crushed box office records too.
The movie pulled in $314 million during its opening weekend and has earned $336.88 million internationally so far.
In the US alone, it's made $240.4 million and is 2026's second-biggest debut after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
Not bad for a music legend!