Jackson biopic 'Michael' returns to North American No. 1
Entertainment
Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, just grabbed back the No. 1 spot at the North American box office, pulling in $26.1 million this weekend and reaching $703.9 million worldwide.
It's still behind Bohemian Rhapsody, which holds the musical biopic record at $910.8 million globally.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 stayed strong in second place, adding $18 million and bringing its global earnings to $546.2 million.
Barker's 'Obsession' debuts $16.1 million
The thriller Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, made a splashy debut with $16.1 million from just a $750,000 budget.
Critics are loving it, scoring 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore, so it's definitely one to watch if you're into indie surprises.