Jackson biopic 'Michael' returns to North American No. 1 Entertainment May 18, 2026

Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, just grabbed back the No. 1 spot at the North American box office, pulling in $26.1 million this weekend and reaching $703.9 million worldwide.

It's still behind Bohemian Rhapsody, which holds the musical biopic record at $910.8 million globally.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 stayed strong in second place, adding $18 million and bringing its global earnings to $546.2 million.