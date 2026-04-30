Jackson biopic 'Michael' to stream on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

The new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, may appear on Amazon Prime Video later in 2026 (reports differ — Prime was initially suggested about 3-4 months after the April 24, 2026 theatrical release, but other reports say Prime may come after a Starz window).

Starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, the film covers MJ's early days with the Jackson 5 and his peak in the late 1980s.

It hit theaters on April 24, 2026, scored big at the box office, and is directed by Antoine Fuqua, even if reviews have been a bit mixed.