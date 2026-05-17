Jackson eyes 'The Silmarillion' and 'Unfinished Tales' film adaptations
Entertainment
Peter Jackson, the director behind The Lord of the Rings movies, is looking to expand Middle-earth with new film adaptations.
He's especially interested in tackling lesser-known Tolkien books like The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales, saying these stories have tons of potential for future movies.
Tolkien estate now open to adaptations
Jackson shared that the current Tolkien estate is now more open to letting filmmakers adapt additional works, something that wasn't possible before.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has announced two new LOTR films: < em>The Hunt for Gollum (coming December 2027) and Shadow of the Past.
With studios eager to explore fresh fantasy worlds, it looks like Middle-earth adventures are far from over.