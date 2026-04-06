Jackson kept 'Michael' lead secret from family for a year
Entertainment
Jaafar Jackson, Jermaine Jackson's son, landed the lead in the Michael Jackson biopic; then kept it totally quiet from his family for a whole year.
His mother later visited the set and reacted to the completed film.
Jaafar said he wanted to shield his family from all the pressure and expectations that come with such a big role.
Jackson marks acting debut in 'Michael'
Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026.
The cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, with Kat Graham also joining.
This is Jaafar's acting debut, making it an even bigger moment for both him and his family.
He says he's especially excited to see how his dad reacts when the movie comes out.