Jackson receives honorary Palme d'Or from Wood at Cannes Entertainment May 13, 2026

Peter Jackson, the filmmaker behind The Lord of the Rings trilogy, just picked up an Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes.

Elijah Wood (aka Frodo) handed him the award, calling learning he had been cast as Frodo "marked a turning point in his life."

Jackson accepted, joking that he was "not a Palme d'Or type of guy" and that he did not fully understand why he was receiving the award.