Jackson receives honorary Palme d'Or from Wood at Cannes
Entertainment
Peter Jackson, the filmmaker behind The Lord of the Rings trilogy, just picked up an Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes.
Elijah Wood (aka Frodo) handed him the award, calling learning he had been cast as Frodo "marked a turning point in his life."
Jackson accepted, joking that he was "not a Palme d'Or type of guy" and that he did not fully understand why he was receiving the award.
Jackson's career spans films and documentaries
Jackson first showed up at Cannes back in 1988 with Bad Taste.
Fast forward, and his Lord of the Rings movies, shot in New Zealand, became global hits. The Return of the King alone snagged 11 Oscars, including Best Picture.
Alongside fantasy epics, Jackson has also made documentaries like They Shall Not Grow Old and the documentary series The Beatles: Get Back.