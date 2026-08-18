Jackson reveals 9 ECT sessions after a near suicide attempt
Entertainment
Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's daughter, just got real about her battling depression and being very, very close to attempting suicide again.
On Jay Shetty's podcast, she revealed she went through electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) after nearly attempting suicide again, going through nine sessions in three weeks.
Jackson links album cover to ECT
Jackson called the ECT sessions "painful," but pointed out they're not "barbaric" anymore thanks to anesthesia.
Her album cover, Happiest Day of My Life, is inspired by this tough chapter.
While ECT was working at first, side effects like memory loss were among them.
Now, six years sober, she focuses on holistic health.