Jackson's daughter allowed to seek legal fees after $625,000 return
Entertainment
Paris Jackson just scored a win in court against her late father Michael Jackson's estate.
A judge ruled that $625,000 paid out to law firms back in 2018 had to be returned, agreeing with Paris that the payments weren't properly authorized.
She can also ask for her legal fees to be covered.
Jackson criticizes executors over finances
Paris has called out the estate's executors, John Branca and John McClain, for not being transparent enough with the finances.
The executors say they followed legal rules and helped turn around the estate from massive debt to profit.
Paris's team welcomed the ruling, saying it helps keep things fair for the family.