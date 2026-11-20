The sequel to Lilo & Stitch (2025) is currently in production in Hawaii.

The film is being written and directed by Chris Sanders, who co-wrote and co-directed the original film.

Jonathan Eirich is producing the project, while Ryan Halprin and Tom Peitzman are executive producing.

The film's production is being overseen by Stephen Feder, SVP of Production under Disney Live Action President Daria Cercek.