'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon joins 'Lilo & Stitch 2'
What's the story
Disney's upcoming live-action sequel to the beloved animated film Lilo & Stitch has added two new members to its cast. Teagan Meredith, known for her roles in Fallout and The Terror: Devil in Silver, and Jacob Batalon from the Spider-Man franchise will be joining the project, Deadline reported. The studio has confirmed returning cast members Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, Amy Hill, Tia Carrere, and Billy Magnussen. The character details for Meredith and Batalon are under wraps.
Production details
Production details of the film
The sequel to Lilo & Stitch (2025) is currently in production in Hawaii.
The film is being written and directed by Chris Sanders, who co-wrote and co-directed the original film.
Jonathan Eirich is producing the project, while Ryan Halprin and Tom Peitzman are executive producing.
The film's production is being overseen by Stephen Feder, SVP of Production under Disney Live Action President Daria Cercek.
Career highlights
A look at Meredith and Batalon's careers
Meredith is an up-and-coming actor who made her professional stage debut at seven in Lilliana Padilla's How to Defend Yourself at New York Theatre Workshop.
She will next be seen in Claws, a film by the Adams Brothers.
Batalon, on the other hand, is best known for his role as Ned Leeds in Marvel/Sony's Spider-Man franchise.
He also recently starred in The Wrecking Crew and Novocaine.