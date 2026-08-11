Jacob Elordi could headline Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

Elordi's potential casting in Scapegoat comes after a successful year for the actor.

He received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nod for his role in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein on Netflix, and another Golden Globe nomination for Prime Video's The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

He also starred in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, which grossed over $240 million globally against an $80 million production budget.