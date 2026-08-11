Jacob Elordi could headline Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'
What's the story
Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for his performances in Euphoria and The Kissing Booth series, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Ari Aster's upcoming film Scapegoat. The movie, backed by A24, already has Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson on board. While details about the plot are under wraps, early speculation suggests it could be a thriller about a doctor operating on an internet-famous person or a sci-fi romance.
Career highlights
Elordi's recent successes
Elordi's potential casting in Scapegoat comes after a successful year for the actor.
He received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nod for his role in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein on Netflix, and another Golden Globe nomination for Prime Video's The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
He also starred in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, which grossed over $240 million globally against an $80 million production budget.
Production details
About 'Scapegoat' and Aster
Aster has written and will direct Scapegoat. Lars Knudsen is producing the film under their banner Square Peg.
Meanwhile, for the unversed, Aster is best known for acclaimed films such as Hereditary and Midsommar, as well as the tragicomedy Beau Is Afraid and the satirical thriller Eddington.