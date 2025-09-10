Next Article
Jacqueline Fernandez offers medical help to critically ill child
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has offered to cover all medical expenses for a child battling hydrocephalus, a life-threatening brain condition.
She personally visited the child and their family, showing genuine care and support.
The moment was captured by philanthropist Hussain Mansuri, who shared a video of their heartfelt interaction.
Video goes viral, fans shower actor with praise
The video quickly gained attention online, with Mansuri calling Fernandez "a pure soul." Fans thanked her for stepping in and sent wishes for the child's recovery.
Many felt this gesture highlighted Fernandez's reputation as someone who uses her influence to make a real difference.