₹200cr money laundering case: Jacqueline now withdraws leave plea
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn her special leave petition from the Supreme Court. The petition had challenged a Delhi High Court order that refused to quash the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint and the trial court's decision to frame charges against her in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. The case is linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Court proceedings
Fernandez's plea was heard by 2-judge bench
The Supreme Court, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi, permitted Fernandez to withdraw her plea on Thursday. Earlier, the case was listed before a different bench on June 11, but Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recused himself due to his son's involvement in a connected case. The matter was then listed before Justices Nagarathna and Bagchi on June 25.
Trial proceedings
Fernandez pleaded not guilty to charges
Fernandez had earlier pleaded not guilty before a Delhi court in the money laundering case and expressed her willingness to face trial. On June 3, she denied the charges framed against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and opted to contest the case on merits. The trial court also framed money laundering charges against Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 14 others.
Recent development
Withdrawal of plea comes weeks after she retracted approver application
The withdrawal of her plea comes weeks after Fernandez withdrew her application to become an approver in the case. The ED had opposed this plea, arguing that her conduct during the investigation was "not satisfactory" and she had failed to make a "full and true disclosure" in statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA. The matter is currently listed for further proceedings on July 16.
Allegations
ED's allegations against Fernandez
The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar arranged luxury gifts, valuables, and other benefits for Fernandez using the proceeds of crime generated through his alleged money laundering activities. The agency has accused Fernandez of receiving luxury gifts worth around ₹7 crore from Chandrashekhar. However, she has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge of his alleged criminal activities or the source of the money used for those gifts. Meanwhile, the actor will star in Welcome to the Jungle, releasing on Friday.