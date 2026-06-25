₹200cr money laundering case: Jacqueline now withdraws leave plea 

Allegations

ED's allegations against Fernandez

The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar arranged luxury gifts, valuables, and other benefits for Fernandez using the proceeds of crime generated through his alleged money laundering activities. The agency has accused Fernandez of receiving luxury gifts worth around ₹7 crore from Chandrashekhar. However, she has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge of his alleged criminal activities or the source of the money used for those gifts. Meanwhile, the actor will star in Welcome to the Jungle, releasing on Friday.