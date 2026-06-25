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Home / News / Entertainment News / ₹200cr money laundering case: Jacqueline now withdraws leave plea 
₹200cr money laundering case: Jacqueline now withdraws leave plea 
The case is linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar

₹200cr money laundering case: Jacqueline now withdraws leave plea 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 25, 2026
02:33 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn her special leave petition from the Supreme Court. The petition had challenged a Delhi High Court order that refused to quash the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint and the trial court's decision to frame charges against her in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. The case is linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Court proceedings

Fernandez's plea was heard by 2-judge bench

The Supreme Court, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi, permitted Fernandez to withdraw her plea on Thursday. Earlier, the case was listed before a different bench on June 11, but Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recused himself due to his son's involvement in a connected case. The matter was then listed before Justices Nagarathna and Bagchi on June 25.

Trial proceedings

Fernandez pleaded not guilty to charges

Fernandez had earlier pleaded not guilty before a Delhi court in the money laundering case and expressed her willingness to face trial. On June 3, she denied the charges framed against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and opted to contest the case on merits. The trial court also framed money laundering charges against Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 14 others.

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Recent development

Withdrawal of plea comes weeks after she retracted approver application

The withdrawal of her plea comes weeks after Fernandez withdrew her application to become an approver in the case. The ED had opposed this plea, arguing that her conduct during the investigation was "not satisfactory" and she had failed to make a "full and true disclosure" in statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA. The matter is currently listed for further proceedings on July 16.

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Allegations

ED's allegations against Fernandez

The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar arranged luxury gifts, valuables, and other benefits for Fernandez using the proceeds of crime generated through his alleged money laundering activities. The agency has accused Fernandez of receiving luxury gifts worth around ₹7 crore from Chandrashekhar. However, she has consistently maintained that she had no knowledge of his alleged criminal activities or the source of the money used for those gifts. Meanwhile, the actor will star in Welcome to the Jungle, releasing on Friday.

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