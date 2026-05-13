Why did Jacqueline withdraw her plea to become an approver?
What's the story
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn her application to become an approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The application, filed last month, was withdrawn on Tuesday before the Patiala House Court in Delhi. This development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed her request on Monday, arguing that she had maintained contact with Chandrashekhar even after knowing his criminal history.
Agency's stance
ED's response to Fernandez's plea
The ED argued that Fernandez's continued communication with Chandrashekhar and receipt of gifts sourced from proceeds related to the money laundering case undermined her claim of being an unwitting participant. The agency also stated that she and her family members had used the benefits derived from the proceeds of crime, indicating a willful disregard for the source of funds and involvement in the laundering process. It can be said that Fernandez didn't see her plea going ahead, hence, withdrew it.
Legal proceedings
Fernandez was named co-accused in the case
Fernandez was named a co-accused in this case after investigators alleged she accepted gifts bought with money linked to the extortion racket. The money laundering investigation is based on a separate case filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in August 2022. Chandrashekhar allegedly impersonated a senior government official to contact Aditi Singh, promising to secure bail for her jailed husband.
Plea details
What is 'becoming an approver'?
Before filing its detailed written response, the ED had reportedly called Fernandez's plea "vague" during earlier court proceedings. Under Indian criminal law, an accused person who agrees to cooperate with the prosecution and testify can seek a pardon from the court and become an approver under Section 306 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).