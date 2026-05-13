Why did Jacqueline withdraw her plea to become an approver?

Agency's stance

ED's response to Fernandez's plea

The ED argued that Fernandez's continued communication with Chandrashekhar and receipt of gifts sourced from proceeds related to the money laundering case undermined her claim of being an unwitting participant. The agency also stated that she and her family members had used the benefits derived from the proceeds of crime, indicating a willful disregard for the source of funds and involvement in the laundering process. It can be said that Fernandez didn't see her plea going ahead, hence, withdrew it.