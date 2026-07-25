'Emilia Pérez' director to helm Netflix horror film

La Nuit ravagee is set in the early 1990s in a fictional suburb of Toulouse, Saint-Auch.

The story revolves around a group of teenagers who are drawn to an abandoned house with a strange power over them.

After one of their friends dies under disturbing circumstances, they enter the house unaware that it is alive with something supernatural.

The novel reportedly explores themes such as racism, homophobia, domestic violence, and adolescent anxiety through fantasy and horror elements.