'False, uncorroborated' allegations: Jada denies threatening musician in $3M lawsuit

Actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has denied allegations that she threatened musician Bilaal Salaam at a birthday party five years ago. The claims were made in a $3 million lawsuit filed by Salaam in November 2025, which accused Pinkett Smith of making threats against him at former friend-actor Will Smith 's birthday party in September 2021. In response, Pinkett Smith has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the allegations "false, uncorroborated, and made to generate attention."

Legal response She accuses Salaam of having a 'fixation' on her family In her legal response, Pinkett Smith, 54, accused Salaam of having a "fixation" on her family. She insisted that she never mentioned his name during the alleged incident. Salaam had claimed she warned him from revealing her personal details. The actor's motion to dismiss the lawsuit was filed earlier this month. It argued that Salaam's allegations were "false, uncorroborated, and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment directed at" her and the Smith family.

Lawsuit details Allegations of 'intentional infliction of emotional distress' Salaam's lawsuit against Pinkett Smith also included claims of "intentional infliction of emotional distress." This was reportedly due to her denial to TMZ that she ever witnessed Smith engaging in sexual or intimate behavior with men. The musician alleged that a manager on Pinkett Smith's behalf threatened him to "work something out" and "end this feud before you get physically hurt" over a memoir he was planning to release.

