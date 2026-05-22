Jada Pinkett Smith secures legal fees from Will Smith's ex-friend
What's the story
Actor Jada Pinkett Smith has won a legal battle against her husband Will Smith's former friend, Bilaal Salaam. A Los Angeles judge has ordered Salaam to pay Pinkett Smith $32,836 in attorney costs and other legal fees. This ruling comes three weeks after she initially sought $49,181.23 from Salaam for "her reasonable attorneys' fees incurred." The court reduced the amount because some of Pinkett Smith's lawyers charged "high hourly rates" and spent "excessive" time on complaints and motions.
Legal proceedings
Salaam's request for reduction in fee award was rejected
Salaam, 56, had sought a reduction in the fee award, citing his "inability to pay." However, this request was rejected as it was raised too late. The court acknowledged Salaam's argument that Pinkett Smith was only partially successful in her Anti-SLAPP motion and thus found "a 15% reduction is appropriate, due to Defendant's partial success." This legal battle began when Salaam filed a $3 million complaint against Pinkett Smith last year.
Legal strategy
Pinkett Smith sought to strike Salaam's complaint
In February, Pinkett Smith filed a motion to completely strike Salaam's complaint, arguing that it violated California's anti-SLAPP statute. This law is designed to quickly dismiss meritless claims that infringe on protected activities. The protected activity in this case included a cease-and-desist letter Salaam received from the Smiths, which Pinkett Smith alleged he publicly disclosed.
Future proceedings
Next hearing scheduled for August 19
The next hearing in this high-profile case is scheduled for August 19. The court had earlier denied Salaam's request for a trial. This legal tussle began when Salaam filed the $3 million complaint against Pinkett Smith after accusing her of threatening him back in 2021 during an alleged confrontation at the Regency Calabasas Commons lobby. He claimed she told him he would "end up missing or catch a bullet" if he continued "telling her personal business."