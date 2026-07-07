Jada Smith, Will Smith living together after years

Will Smith, Jada Smith living together after years of separation

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:05 pm Jul 07, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been living together for the past two years, a source has told PEOPLE. The couple, who got married in 1997, had earlier revealed that they had been separated since 2016. However, according to the new report, "Jada moved back in with Will two years ago." "They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other."