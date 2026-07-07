Will Smith, Jada Smith living together after years of separation
What's the story
Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been living together for the past two years, a source has told PEOPLE. The couple, who got married in 1997, had earlier revealed that they had been separated since 2016. However, according to the new report, "Jada moved back in with Will two years ago." "They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other."
Family time
The couple reunited for a family event recently
The couple recently had a family reunion at the Christian Louboutin Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. They were joined by their children, Jaden and Willow, as well as Smith's son Trey from his previous marriage with Sheree Zampino. The source also revealed that the couple celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States in Philadelphia on July 4.
Relationship journey
Smith and Pinkett Smith's journey
Both Smith and Pinkett Smith have been open about their relationship. Ahead of her memoir Worthy in 2023, Pinkett Smith told the outlet that she and Smith were "still figuring it out." A source later confirmed in January 2025 that the couple "are still together," but "have had separate homes for years." In September 2025, Pinkett Smith celebrated her 54th birthday with family, including Smith.