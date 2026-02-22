Rishab Shetty's 'Jai Hanuman' finally goes on floors

The mythological film Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman, has officially begun production. The project was launched with a traditional puja at Anjanadri Betta in Karnataka, widely believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers along with Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana of T-Series , the film promises high production values and advanced visual effects.

Career milestone Teja Sajja also part of the project Jai Hanuman is a significant milestone in Shetty's career as it is his first full-fledged mythological role after his National Award-winning performance in Kantara. The film also stars Teja Sajja, who headlined Hanu-Man, and was also present at the launch ceremony. The music for Jai Hanuman will be composed by Gowra Hari.

Film universe How 'Jai Hanuman' differs from 'Hanu-Man' Jai Hanuman is a follow-up to Hanu-Man but with a different narrative focus. While Hanu-Man was about a superhero inspired by the deity, Jai Hanuman will directly tell the story of Lord Hanuman as played by Shetty. The film is also part of the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Advertisement