'Jail time...': Rajpal Yadav shares secret to his positivity
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav, known for his iconic comic roles, recently opened up about handling tough times, like his recent jail stint over a loan dispute, by treating every day as a new beginning.
He says he stays focused on his work and offers a blessing to his supporters, "God bless you all. Live freely."
He says he keeps his focus on his work even when facing difficulties.
Yadav's next film is with Akshay Kumar, Tabu
Despite challenges, Yadav is all set for his next film, Bhoot Bangla, dropping April 10.
The movie teams him up with stars like Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Paresh Rawal, so if you love Bollywood comedies, this one's worth keeping an eye on!