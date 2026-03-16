'Jail time...': Rajpal Yadav shares secret to his positivity Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Rajpal Yadav, known for his iconic comic roles, recently opened up about handling tough times, like his recent jail stint over a loan dispute, by treating every day as a new beginning.

He says he stays focused on his work and offers a blessing to his supporters, "God bless you all. Live freely."

He says he keeps his focus on his work even when facing difficulties.