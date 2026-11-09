'Jailer 2' becomes highest grossing Tamil film, crosses ₹827 cr
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is still going strong at the box office, pulling in ₹1.15 crore in India on its 25th day.
With this boost, the film's global total has hit an impressive ₹827 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil movie ever.
The Tamil version led the way with ₹90 lakh on Sunday.
Diwali lifts occupancy to 84.32%
Thanks to Diwali festivities, theaters saw packed shows with an 84.32% occupancy rate and evening screenings especially buzzing.
Earnings jumped 15% from Saturday, with Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada versions adding their share too.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starring Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (plus Vidya Balan and Vijay Sethupathi), Jailer 2 clearly isn't slowing down yet!