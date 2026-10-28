'Jailer 2' remains strong; collects ₹744cr worldwide

With the latest earnings, Jailer 2's total India gross collections have now reached ₹486.5 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹415.65 crore.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets, collecting ₹2 crore on Day 13 alone.

This takes its total overseas gross to an impressive ₹257.5 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹744 crore.