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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Jailer 2' remains strong; collects ₹744cr worldwide
'Jailer 2' remains strong; collects ₹744cr worldwide
'Jailer 2' box office collection

'Jailer 2' remains strong; collects ₹744cr worldwide

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 28, 2026
10:14 am
What's the story

The Tamil film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has continued its impressive run at the box office. On Day 13 of its release, the film raked in a net of ₹7.5 crore across 10,664 shows in India. This includes ₹4.15 crore from Tamil shows (4,620), ₹1.65 crore from Telugu shows (1,773), and ₹1.45 crore from Hindi shows (4,060). The Kannada version contributed an additional ₹0.25 crore from 211 shows.

Box office performance

'Jailer 2' rakes in ₹2 crore overseas

With the latest earnings, Jailer 2's total India gross collections have now reached ₹486.5 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹415.65 crore.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets, collecting ₹2 crore on Day 13 alone.

This takes its total overseas gross to an impressive ₹257.5 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹744 crore.

Audience engagement

'Jailer 2' Day 13 ticket sales

On Day 13, an estimated 6,09,401 tickets were sold for Jailer 2, bringing the total footfall to a whopping 2,77,48,586 since its release.

The film's overall occupancy rate for the day stood at a solid 18.3%.

Despite these impressive numbers, the film's latest daily total is still below its opening day collection of ₹59.7 crore, the highest single-day earning so far.

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