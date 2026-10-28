'Jailer 2' remains strong; collects ₹744cr worldwide
What's the story
The Tamil film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has continued its impressive run at the box office. On Day 13 of its release, the film raked in a net of ₹7.5 crore across 10,664 shows in India. This includes ₹4.15 crore from Tamil shows (4,620), ₹1.65 crore from Telugu shows (1,773), and ₹1.45 crore from Hindi shows (4,060). The Kannada version contributed an additional ₹0.25 crore from 211 shows.
Box office performance
'Jailer 2' rakes in ₹2 crore overseas
With the latest earnings, Jailer 2's total India gross collections have now reached ₹486.5 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹415.65 crore.
The film has also performed well in overseas markets, collecting ₹2 crore on Day 13 alone.
This takes its total overseas gross to an impressive ₹257.5 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹744 crore.
Audience engagement
'Jailer 2' Day 13 ticket sales
On Day 13, an estimated 6,09,401 tickets were sold for Jailer 2, bringing the total footfall to a whopping 2,77,48,586 since its release.
The film's overall occupancy rate for the day stood at a solid 18.3%.
Despite these impressive numbers, the film's latest daily total is still below its opening day collection of ₹59.7 crore, the highest single-day earning so far.