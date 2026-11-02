'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; crosses ₹800cr globally in 18 days

On Day 18, November 1, Jailer 2 collected ₹11.2cr net in India from 8,906 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The Tamil version was the biggest contributor with ₹8cr from 4,287 shows. The Hindi version added ₹1.75cr from 3,592 shows, while the Telugu and Kannada versions contributed ₹1cr and ₹45L, respectively.

With these earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached an estimated ₹456.3cr with a domestic gross of ₹533.75cr.