'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; crosses ₹800cr globally in 18 days
What's the story
The Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has continued its impressive run at the global box office. The film is on track to cross the ₹810cr mark worldwide. Despite being in its third week of release, Jailer 2 has maintained steady momentum across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions. Its overseas business has also contributed significantly to pushing the overall collection beyond ₹800cr.
Domestic success
'Jailer 2' in numbers
On Day 18, November 1, Jailer 2 collected ₹11.2cr net in India from 8,906 shows, according to Sacnilk.
The Tamil version was the biggest contributor with ₹8cr from 4,287 shows. The Hindi version added ₹1.75cr from 3,592 shows, while the Telugu and Kannada versions contributed ₹1cr and ₹45L, respectively.
With these earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached an estimated ₹456.3cr with a domestic gross of ₹533.75cr.
Global earnings
A look at overseas collection
Jailer 2 collected ₹3cr from international markets on Day 18, taking its overseas total gross collection to ₹273.5cr.
With these numbers, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached a staggering ₹807.25cr!
The film's performance globally has further improved its box office collection figures, and there is still a long way to go for it to enter the prestigious ₹1,000cr club.
Record-breaking performance
'Jailer 2' becomes highest-grossing Tamil film
Jailer 2 has reportedly become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, grossing over ₹807cr worldwide. It is only behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
In its domestic market, the action-thriller has amassed an impressive ₹533.75cr gross (₹456.3cr net), officially surpassing 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in India!
About the film
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
The film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa Menon.
The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.