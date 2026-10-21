'Jailer 2' crosses ₹500cr worldwide in 5 days after Dussehra
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has smashed past the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within its first five days, making it the third biggest Indian film of 2026 so far, right behind Dhurandhar 2 and Drishyam 3.
The Dussehra holiday definitely helped bring in big crowds, even during the usual mid-week slowdown.
'Jailer 2' poised to beat ₹604.74cr
The movie has already collected ₹541 crore globally, with a strong opening day at ₹59.70 crore and reached ₹287.80 crore net in India by day five.
With Rajinikanth leading as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (joined by Ramya Krishnan and others) and Nelson Dilipkumar directing, fans are loving it.
At this pace, Jailer 2 is set to beat the lifetime total of the first Jailer (₹604.74 crore).