'Jailer 2' grosses ₹15.65cr Hindi weekend despite chain exclusions
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 just pulled off a big win, earning over ₹15 crore in its first weekend at the Hindi box office, even without a release in major cinema chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis.
Sunday alone brought in ₹5.25 crore net, pushing total collections to ₹15.65 crore net.
'Jailer 2' tops Hindi ₹7.5cr lifetime
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has already outdone the lifetime Hindi earnings of the first film (around ₹7.5 crore nett) in just three days.
It opened at ₹3.15 crore net, dipped slightly on day two, then bounced back with ₹4.25 crore on day three, showing Rajinikanth's star power is as strong as ever, no matter where you watch him.