Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' stays strong; collects ₹817cr worldwide
What's the story
Rajinikanth's latest action entertainer, Jailer 2, is inching closer to a major box office milestone. After 20 days in theaters, the film has raked in a whopping ₹816.9 crore worldwide. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is now on the verge of surpassing Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in Tamil Nadu. Despite a slight dip in daily domestic earnings, it continues to perform strongly across multiple languages.
Box office breakdown
A look at the film in numbers
On its 20th day, Jailer 2 added ₹3.35 crore to its India net total, taking the domestic nett collection to ₹463.05 crore, reported Sacnilk.
The film's India gross collection currently stands at ₹541.65 crore.
It also added another ₹1 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its international gross earnings to ₹275.25 crore and worldwide total to ₹816.9 crore!
Regional success
'Jailer 2' needs ₹6.8 crore to surpass 'GOAT'
In Tamil Nadu, Jailer 2 has grossed ₹210.45 crore after 18 days. The film needs another ₹6.8 crore to surpass Vijay's GOAT.
On Day 20, the Tamil version was the biggest contributor with earnings of ₹1.93 crore from 3,624 shows. The Hindi version collected ₹80 lakh across 3,420 shows while the Telugu and Kannada versions added ₹45 lakh and ₹17 lakh, respectively.
Earnings decline
Decline in daily domestic earnings
Jailer 2 saw a significant drop in its daily domestic earnings, registering a 1.5% decline compared to the previous day's ₹3.4 crore.
The film's second week contributed ₹95.55 crore to its India net collection, marking a 71.4% drop from the opening period.
Between Days 16 and 20, it added another ₹33.15 crore net to its domestic total before witnessing an uptick over the third weekend with ₹30.7 crore in India gross collection from Friday through Sunday alone!
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy rates on Day 20
The Tamil 2D version of Jailer 2 saw an overall occupancy of 14.62% on Day 20, with the highest occupancy in night shows at 16.31%.
The Hindi version recorded an occupancy of 11.26%, while the Telugu version had a higher rate at 16.08%.
The film's overall India net collection saw a marginal decline compared to Monday's ₹3.4 crore earnings but still maintained strong numbers across all languages, with an average collection of ₹4,161 per show!