Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' stays strong; collects ₹817cr worldwide

On its 20th day, Jailer 2 added ₹3.35 crore to its India net total, taking the domestic nett collection to ₹463.05 crore, reported Sacnilk.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at ₹541.65 crore.

It also added another ₹1 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its international gross earnings to ₹275.25 crore and worldwide total to ₹816.9 crore!