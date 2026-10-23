'Jailer 2' nets over ₹549cr worldwide sets Tamil record
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is off to a roaring start, pulling in over ₹549 crore worldwide in just its first week.
Released on October 15, the film has set a new record for the biggest opening week ever in Tamil cinema.
Sun Pictures called it an "industry mega blockbuster."
'Jailer 2' reunites crew adds stars
The sequel reunites Rajinikanth with director Nelson and composer Anirudh Ravichander from the first film.
Familiar faces like Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mirnaa return, while Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jatin Sarna join the cast this time.
Produced by Sun Pictures, this one's got star power all around.