'Jailer 2' pulls over 50cr opening, Rajinikanth reportedly earned 110cr
Entertainment
Jailer 2 just dropped on October 15 and is already making waves, pulling in over ₹50 crore on day one.
The buzz isn't just about the box office, though; Rajinikanth reportedly bagged a massive ₹110 crore for his role, topping the cast's paychecks.
Mohanlal returned as Mathew with a reported ₹30 crore, while Vijay Sethupathi reportedly charges between ₹15 crore and ₹25 crore per project, while Vidya Balan is said to have received ₹6 crore.
'Jailer 2' budget around 240-300cr
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 had a hefty budget of around ₹240 to ₹300 crore (including those star salaries).
With music by Anirudh Ravichander and its blend of action and comedy, it looks like this sequel is off to a strong start.