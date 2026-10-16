'Jailer 2' pulls over 50cr opening, Rajinikanth reportedly earned 110cr

Jailer 2 just dropped on October 15 and is already making waves, pulling in over ₹50 crore on day one.

The buzz isn't just about the box office, though; Rajinikanth reportedly bagged a massive ₹110 crore for his role, topping the cast's paychecks.

Mohanlal returned as Mathew with a reported ₹30 crore, while Vijay Sethupathi reportedly charges between ₹15 crore and ₹25 crore per project, while Vidya Balan is said to have received ₹6 crore.