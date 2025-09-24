Rajinikanth announces 'Jailer 2' release date, completes Kerala shoot

The shooting of Jailer 2 is taking place in several locations, with Rajinikanth recently spotted near Palakkad, Kerala. Fans welcomed him warmly as he waved from his car's sunroof. The action sequences and elaborate sets drew significant attention from local fans. Reports suggest that the climax of Jailer 2 was shot during this Kerala schedule.

Cast details

'Jailer 2' promises to be another blockbuster

The sequel to the blockbuster Jailer is expected to deliver more action-packed sequences with a mix of familiar and new faces. The film will see the return of major stars from the first part, with SJ Suryah and Nandamuri Balakrishna as new additions to the cast. The original Jailer, directed by Nelson, was a massive success despite mixed reviews, grossing around ₹600 crore worldwide.